The Wetumpka Police Department is looking for individuals connected to a string of early Friday morning thefts.
The breaking and entering of vehicles occurred in the Meadowbrook and River Oaks subdivisions.
“A group of at least four individuals were walking through the neighborhoods and checking for unlocked doors,” Wetumpka police chief Ed Reeves said. “When they found one unlocked, they went through the vehicles.”
According to incident reports, a laptop, wallets with credit cards, cell phones, a handgun and loaded gun magazines were taken.
Two people have been arrested so far. Jamal Garrott, 19, of Alabaster, was booked into the Elmore County Jail and charged with four counts of breaking and entering, two counts of second-degree theft, third-degree theft and fourth degree theft. He posted a $101,000 bond Friday afternoon, just hours after he was arrested. V. Perry, 22, of Montgomery, was charged with one count of breaking and entering, second-degree theft and third-degree theft.
“Investigators are still investigating trying to determine who did what,” Reeves said. “We are also trying to get identities on the other two suspects. We think they left someone at the casino and the four decided to see what they could get into.”
Reeves said this type of crime doesn’t happen too often in Wetumpka.
“When it does happen, it is folks from out of town,” Reeves said. “They come in and look for crimes of opportunity.”