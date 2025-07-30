A mother and father have been arrested after their child was allegedly neglected.
Allegations of abuse against a 9-month-old started in June when Andrew Agelink, 28, and Haleigh Dennison, 27, both of Wetumpka, took their child to a Montgomery emergency room.
“The hospital contacted (the Department of Human Resources) and they contacted us,” Wetumpka police chief Ed Reeves said. “They found the baby to be malnourished and had a flat spot on its head from laying in the same spot for long periods of time.”
Court records state the medical records “indicate that (the baby) was severely malnourished and showed signs of a flattened rear skull, consistent with inadequate handling and neglect.”
According to court records, Agelink pleaded guilty to a failure to appear charge in 2023 in Millbrook. It is one of more than a dozen encounters Agelink has had with the courts in Montgomery, Autauga and Elmore counties.
Agelink and Dennison were arrested Friday and were before Elmore County District Court Judge Glen Goggans on Tuesday for an Aniah’s Law hearing. Goggans denied bond for both at this time.