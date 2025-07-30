A Tutwiler Women’s Facility correctional officer finds himself across U.S. Highway 231 at the Elmore County Jail after he was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) arrested correctional officer Avion Dixon, 50, of Montgomery and charged him with one count of use of official position for personal gain and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
“The arrest followed an LESD investigation into the unauthorized use of a state-issued fuel card assigned to the ADOC,” an ADOC press release stated. “The investigation determined that Dixon used the card on multiple occasions, across several counties, to fuel his personal vehicle.”
Dixon was taken into custody without incident and he resigned his position at ADOC.
Dixon has a $60,000 bond available to him. As of Wednesday afternoon Dixon was still in the Elmore County Jail.
The LESD investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.