The Elmore County Art Guild’s is gearing up to host its third annual Armory Show opening Tuesday, Aug. 3.
The exhibition will be located at Montgomery’s Anita P. Folmar Art Gallery, located in the Armory Learning Arts Center at 1018 Madison Avenue, from Aug. 3-31. A reception will be held on Aug. 5 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
ECAG President Shirley Esco the artwork of about 25 guild members will be on display during the exhibition. Each artist can display up to three pieces of art.
The exhibition will include all mediums of art including fine art, mixed media, sculpting and photography.
The event is free to attend and all of the artwork will be available for purchase.
“This event showcases talented artists from throughout the River Region and it provides a way for area residents to experience and purchase art from local artists,” Esco said.
ECAG membership is required to display art during the exhibition. The membership fee is $35 per individual and $45 per couple. The ECAG is a nonprofit organization that has been supporting art in the River Region since 1985.
For more information, go to ElmoreCountyArtGuild.com/.