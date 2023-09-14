Three Mississippi residents were arrested and charged with four counts of drug trafficking about three miles from state prisons in Elmore early Thursday morning. Meanwhile law enforcement are searching for two others who fled the scene on foot but who are not expected to be in Elmore County.
A caller alerted law enforcement of a car parked in a roadway with lights off.
“The caller stated the vehicle and offenders were in possession of drugs and were about to make a drop at the prison,” court documents state.
Elmore County deputy sheriffs approached a 2023 Dodge Challenger with Mississippi license plates on Clay Lane just off of Highway 14 and south of Elmore and Staton correctional facilities. Two suspects took off running with two black backpacks. The deputies also found a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and three more suspects in the car.
“They voluntarily handed over a small clear baggie of suspected marijuana,” the documents state. “[The occupants of the vehicle] were asked to step out of the vehicle.”
A subsequent search of the vehicle found two clear bags with ecstasy and a black backpack.
Law enforcement found 198.4 grams of ecstasy, three pounds of marijuana, 113.39 grams of meth and 56 grams of spice.
They also found nine cell phones, six lighters, four headphones and scales.
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said the prepaid cell phones were packaged in Pringles cans with chargers to attempt to smuggle them into the nearby state prisons.
The sheriff said this isn’t the first time deputies have stopped smuggling attempts into the state prisons.
“Most often they are trying to throw it over the fence,” Franklin said.
Thursday morning deputies arrested Cameron Tyrek Ledbetter, 21; Courtney Termain Lowe, 34; and Antonio Marcus Terry, 24, all of Columbus, Mississippi. They were booked into the Elmore County Jail.
Ledbetter and Terry are being held on a $6 million bond. Lowe posted a $40,000 bond Thursday.
Franklin said his office has identified the two suspects who ran and have arrest warrants for those individuals.