Elmore County revenue commissioner Lee Macon bragged on one of his employees at Monday’s Elmore County Commission meeting.
Andrea Easterling is retiring from the revenue commissioner’s office after 25 years of service. She actually started before Macon got a job in the office and both were in appraisals.
“I remember when we were doing some property appraisals on the lake by boat,” Macon said. “There was a storm coming and we were trying to get back. Lightning struck just in front of the both.”
Easterling was there when Macon was elected revenue commissioner and remained to help Macon. The commission approved a proclamation recognizing her service to the county.
In other business, the commission approved changing the polling place in Kent from the Kent Community Center to Bethlehem East Baptist Church.
“This is a polling place we have looked at in the past,” chief engineer and operations officer Luke McGinty said. “The area has outgrown the community center and this will provide plenty of parking and more privacy for voters.”
Voters will cast ballots there at the next county, state or national election.
William Brown was also reappointed to the Southeast Alabama EMS Council. Michael Kreauter was a new appointee to the council. The commission still needs to fill one more slot on the council.
The commission then approved the Elmore County District Attorney’s Office application for an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs grant to help fund the salaries of two prosecutors and three victim service officers to aid in the prosecution of domestic violence cases. It is the 28th year the commission has worked with the district attorney’s office on the matter.
The fiscal year 2026 Rebuild Alabama plan was approved by the commission. Just a month ago the list was at $5 million and needed to be cut to about $2 million as that was the funds available. The commission approved a $2.8 million plan that included leftover funding from this past year’s projects.
In other action the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved the minutes of the July 7 meeting.
• Approved memorandum of warrants for the period of June 28 to July 18 in the amount of $3,260,429.28.
• Approved a construction agreement with ALDOT for the widening and resurfacing of Fitzpatrick Road between Highway 143 and Highway 14.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 11.