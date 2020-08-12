Eclectic native Nathan Collins is seeking a seat on the Eclectic Town Council in Place 1.
Residents of Eclectic will take to the polls Aug. 25 to decide who will be the town’s mayor and who will hold various Town Council seats.
“I would like to lay out my view of the biggest issues facing our town and why I decided to run for Town Council,” Collins said. “I am from Eclectic, grew up on Georgia Road and graduated Birmingham-Southern College with a degree in political science and history. After graduation, I moved back to Eclectic, purchasing a dilapidated foreclosure that my father and I painstakingly renovated over a number of years. My roots are here, and I am asking for your vote to continue working to rebuild and grow Eclectic. Good public policy has been a passion of mine for many years and I wish to channel that passion to serve my hometown.”
Collins currently serves as the vice-chairman of the Zoning and Planning Commission and helped create the Comprehensive Development 2035 plan which lays out a vision for the future growth and development of the town.
“Eclectic’s population peaked way back in the 1970s and has been declining every census since, especially in young adult and middle aged demographics,” Collins said. “Also, the number of available housing units has been falling since the turn of this century. This is not a sustainable trajectory for our town. Many small rural towns are dying across America but Eclectic does not have to follow that path.
“We have a very desirable school system, a safe community to live in and a strong sense of community identity,” he said. “Thanks to these assets, we have drawn interest from multiple housing developers recently. I know some of you are worried about growth and losing that small town feel. I believe we can grow as a town without losing who we are as Eclectic. I believe Eclectic is prepared to grow in a responsible way that uses zoning laws to protect what we all love about Eclectic while allowing Eclectic to grow and attract new residents and businesses.
“I want our town to grow and thrive and be a preferred residential area for the River Region, and I am asking you to vote for me for Town Council to continue this vision,” he said. “My votes on council, if elected, will always have an eye on the town’s future while also protecting and maintaining our identity. Residential developments with an emphasis on green space, family sized homes and walk-ability into downtown will be a priority, as well as improving our existing infrastructure such as securing grant money to repair and expand our sidewalk system. As we add new families and residents to town, our downtown will continue its rebirth to meet the increased customer base. While I have a distinct vision for Eclectic’s growth, I also believe in compromise and will work with the Town Council and mayor to build consensus on issues while still voting my conscience even when I may be in the minority on some issues.”
“I live in the center of town, and my front porch is always available to discuss whatever concerns you may have, and I will maintain easy access on social media as well,” he said. “We have an opportunity to shine once again as the ‘Star of Elmore County,’ let us not let the moment fade away.”