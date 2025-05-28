If you hear the name of Colby James Allen in the future, just know he got his start in Millbrook and his first diploma was from Stanhope Elmore High School.
The Class of 2025 valedictorian has big plans for his future. Allen heads next to Auburn University to major in chemical engineering with a biomedical specialty.
“I'm not going to med school,” Allen said. “I'm going to be a research specialist or a tissue engineer. I haven't decided yet.”
Allen attended Millbrook schools since kindergarten and at Stanhope Elmore took his fair share of AP and dual enrollment courses.
“Pre Cal was pretty easy, but calculus kind of kicked my butt,” Allen said. “The essays were a lot of work.”
Allen’s favorite thing about the schools in Millbrook was the teachers.
“Then sports like soccer, cross country, bowling, the dances too,” Allen said. “The dances were great. Sometimes they were boring with us just standing around.”
Allen believes Millbrook is a special community. It might be near big towns but it doesn’t feel that way.
“It's very centered, like very communal,” Allen said. “We have several smaller groups that like, take care of the city and take care of us. The schools are amazing and the people are too.”
Allen never imagined being valedictorian or giving a speech at his graduation.
“I guess the bar for speakers was pretty low,” Allen said. “Today could not have been possible without several special people. I'd like to thank all of them, the faculty, staff, mentors, teachers and friends who have helped me get here.”