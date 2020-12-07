Many unemployment compensation beneficiaries will see their benefits end on or before Dec. 26, according to federal program guidelines.
All unemployment compensation programs created by the CARES Act are currently scheduled to expire on Dec. 26, without further Congressional action.
In Alabama, the two programs that will be affected by this expiration are PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) and PEUC (Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation).
PUA is a program that provides benefits to those who would not normally qualify for regular unemployment compensation, such as the self-employed, gig workers, part-time workers, etc. PUA also provides benefits to those who exhausted all other unemployment programs but remain unemployed due to a pandemic related reason. PEUC provides for an additional 13-week extension to regular unemployment compensation recipients.
Some claimants may see their benefits end prior to the December 26 expiration date due to exhausting all programs.
When the programs expire on Dec. 26, all payments under PUA and PEUC will stop, regardless of an existing dollar balance or remaining eligible weeks. Claimants are encouraged to continue to file their weekly certifications so that in the event Congress approves new legislation or extends current legislation, they can be considered for any benefits to which they may be entitled.
Free job services are available at local career centers, including résumé assistance, educational and vocation training assistance, and more.
For a listing of Career Centers, please visit www.labor.alabama.gov and to view available jobs online visit www.alabamaworks.alabama.gov.