The ‘Little Old Ladies Plus Two’ has been recognizing the academic success of students for 22 years now. Saturday, they honored 51 more.
Very few things have changed in those 22 years — except the name. Former U.S. Magistrate Vanzetta Penn McPherson was the guest speaker at the first academic recognition tea first year and suggested Emanon — no name spelled backwards. It stuck.
Many of the founders are still there and more ladies have been added including now Emanon president Desirae Lewis Jackson to continue the tradition of honoring students.
“This means everything,” Jackson said. “It encourages our children to concentrate on school. It continues the vision of the late Dr. Patrycya Lowery Tucker. It’s just a blessing that we’re able to continue the program she and others started.”
Tucker along with friends Doris Roberts, Gwen Turner, Doris Zeigler, Arcadia Washington, Billie Rawls and Nikki Tucker Davis came together to form the initial group. They recognized the need to highlight the academic success of students in Elmore County. They also understood the importance of having a community to embrace students for positive and worthy efforts to be the best they can be.
Saturday the group recognized 51 students for perfect attendance, leadership and grades. Emanon and its tea has also become a place for families to award scholarships and 19 graduates were given a little help as they continue their education journey.
“They're putting an emphasis on excellence in academics,” Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis said. “That's something that I wish more groups would do. A lot of focus goes into extracurricular activities, such as performing arts or specifically sports. They draw a lot of attention. Ultimately, underneath it all the academic performance is a crucial aspect to success.”
Dennis just as important as supporting academics is the ladies all help guide and mold students into the leaders of tomorrow with familiar faces seen throughout the community.
“One of the biggest components to making this organization a continuous success, is you have unity within the group,” Dennis said. “These are professional women who are crucial pillars in the community. They come back time and again and participate in this program, and continue that whole process to build the next generation. This is a legacy.”