While summer heat is no stranger to these parts, the heat index will remain dangerously high until Wednesday night this week.
Across Central Alabama the heat index reaches over 100 degrees with some places reaching as high as 107 degrees. Due to this the National Weather Service is cautioning that anyone without effective cooling or hydration will be at risk for heat-related illnesses.
The NWS recommends staying properly hydrated with plenty of water, avoid outdoor time between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., use A/C since fans will not be adequate, wear light weight and light-colored clothes and stay in a cool place including overnight.