The Elmore County Family Resource Center is moving, thanks in part to a donation from the Alabama Civil Justice Foundation.
Soon the resource center will be in a bigger facility on Coosa River Parkway to better serve its growing clientele.
“We are excited about the future of the resource center,” board member Angela Cardwell said.
“We are on the cusp of a vision that has been there for a long time. We have a good staff, a great board and executive director who has already succeeded in getting funding and writing grants.”
Alabama Civil Justice Foundation (ACJF) executive director Nikki Tucker Jones said the foundation has given away nearly $15 million over the last 30 years with $497,000 to 57 organizations in the past year.
“You all do great work and we believe in what you do,” Jones said. “These grants are possible because of the attorneys who participate in donating interest from their trust accounts.”
The Elmore County Resource Center executive director LaKesha Ross said the organization helps serve underserved families in Elmore County.
“We link families to resources in the community,” Ross said. “We help families develop goals and help walk them through the process.”
Ross said the organization links families to correct people in state agencies such as the Alabama Department of Human Resources or connect those seeking better employment with resources in workforce development.
Cardwell said the dreams of those on the board of the resource center are beginning to come true.
“We appreciate the county commission and their support over the years,” Cardwell said. “We have a lot of results. In the past we were saying this is what we were going to do. We have clients we are working with. We are excited for the future.”
ACJF president and Birmingham attorney Erik Heninger said the Elmore County Resource Center is the perfect type of organization the ACJF likes to support.
“It is especially rewarding to offer funding that supports the important work done by the Elmore County Family Resource Center,” Heninger said. “We recognize that nonprofit organizations are on the frontlines of helping those most in need, and our goal is to support organizations that help communities thrive.”