Two Eclectic Elementary School students recently won the title of Spelling Bee Champions.
Eclectic Elementary Media Specialist Jessica Quinn said the school held the competition on Dec. 15 for third and fourth graders. Prior to the Dec. 15 competition, each third and fourth-grade class held an in-class spelling bee and the winners of those competitions went on to participate in the school-wide spelling bee.
A total of eight third graders and eight fourth graders participated in the school-wide competition, which was conducted by the gifted and talented teacher Johnnetta Lewis.
The third-grade champion was Dillan Quinn who won in the 14th round with the word ‘afraid.’ The runner-up was Hudson Pepe. The fourth-grade champion was Kambell Shade who won in the 17th round with the word ‘sudden.’ The runner-up was Graysen Scanlan.
Each first-place winner received a trophy, and all of the participants were treated to cake and punch.