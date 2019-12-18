An Eclectic resident was arrested on theft-related charges Monday.
Brandy Sims Miles, 43, worked for The Observer’s sister paper, The Alexander City Outlook, since early November but is no longer employed with the company.
According to the Auburn Police Division, Miles was arrested on seven counts of possession of a forged instrument, eight counts of theft of property and illegal possession of a credit/debit card.
Police stated in a release the investigation stemmed from a report of an internal theft from a business in the 800 block of North Dean Road in Auburn.
Bond is set at $44,500 and Miles was still being held in the Lee County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.