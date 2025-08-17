They come in yellow, red and orange. They are a fruit and not a vegetable. They are a staple of summer meals in the South.
Tomatoes was the word of the day at the Wetumpka Farmers Market on Thursday. The Evans Farms and Penton Farms from Chilton County supplied the delicious fruit for Tomato Sandwich Day at the farmers market.
Volunteers slathered mayonnaise on bread and added thick slabs of juicy red tomatoes along with salt and pepper.
“It’s been a great day,” Wetumpka Farmers Market manager Dakota Steed said. “Everyone seems to be enjoying them.”
By lunchtime, Steed estimated more than 400 people had eaten sandwiches.
The day was made possible because of the River Region Law Firm and the City of Wetumpka. It allowed the purchase of tomatoes, white bread, artisan bread from Secrets from Scratch.
In total, more than 75 pounds of the red juicy fruit were consumed.
08062025 Tomato Sandwichs at Farmers Market001.jpg