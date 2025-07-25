A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, has claimed the life of a Wetumpka man. James T. Tucker, 31, was critically injured when the 1994 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Tucker was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to Elmore Community Hospital in Wetumpka, where he succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger in the GMC, Dylan T. Sullivan, 29, of Wetumpka, was injured and transported Jackson Hospital in Montgomery.
The crash occurred on Redland Road, approximately three miles west of Wetumpka, in Elmore County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.