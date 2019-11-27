Tina and Wynn Sanford’s River Oaks Court home has become an annual holiday attraction for locals and residents in the River Region.
The Sanfords, who identify themselves as big fans of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” confirmed their River Oaks Court home will be decorated in the spirit of the movie.
“Thirty thousand (Christmas) lights for the 30th anniversary of the movie,” Tina Sanford said. “I didn’t realize until we started planning that it’s the 30th anniversary of the movie.”
This is the third year the Sanfords have decorated the home, which will be available for viewing every evening beginning Saturday.
The Sanfords and their friends will be dressed as characters from the movie 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first three Fridays and Saturdays in December.
The Sanfords said the unique display has attracted a lot of traffic through the area and they thanked their friends and neighbors for going along with them.
“Our neighbors were very nice for letting us use their driveways,” Wynn Sanford said. “I’ve got a lot of good friends that didn’t say no. They were ready to join in.”
The Sanfords and several Wetumpka businesses are getting into the holiday spirit by offering giveaways.
If you happen to see the Griswold station wagon parked in front of a business, you can enter into a drawing to win a gift from that sponsor.
Additionally, the Sanfords said they are using this as a way to gather donations for a good cause.
Tina Sanford said she has reached out to some agencies in the area to see how visitors can donate to their efforts. Details were not confirmed as of press time.
The movie was released in 1989. It grossed $71.3 million at the box office and starred Chevy Chase, Randy Quaid and Beverly D’Angelo.
For more information about Griswold Christmas in Wetumpka, how to submit a donation and schedule of where the Griswold station wagon will be located throughout the month of December, search Griswold Christmas Wetumpka on Facebook or go to www.wetumpkagriswoldchristmas.com.