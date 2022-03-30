Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sustained winds 20 to 25 mph, and gusts 50 mph with locally higher expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Alabama. * WHEN...Through 4 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down which may result in property damage and power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&