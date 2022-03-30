Gardner Cameron was going to be president someday.
If by the age of 16 Cameron could win over everyone in Wetumpka, Eclectic, Henderson and Old Alabama Town with not a negative word, surely he could be in the White House if he wanted to be. Instead of sweeping the world from its feet over the next few decades, Cameron’s short but fully lived life was celebrated way too soon last week. And a celebration it was — two and half hours of stories, music and more all remembering a well lived life.
“You can’t stay on a time schedule with Gardner,” Cameron’s mother Teresa Champion said. “I got to thinking about it. What are we hurrying for? What’s important? Cellphones, video games? I said we are going to celebrate this child right. This is my last time to celebrate him. I’m going to send him out with a bang.”
And a bang it was. Teenager after teenager and adult after adult came to the podium telling of their love of Cameron’s personality, Cameron’s love for others and Cameron’s mischievous ways.
There were stories of exploding cans of sunscreen in a fire late at night. Strong enough to extinguish the blaze.
“The day he was born I knew something was different,” Champion said. “To know Gardner was to love Gardner. He was an old soul. He had more friends in their 70s, 80s and 90s than 70, 80, 90 year old people have.”
But Champion didn’t take credit for Cameron’s upbringing.
“Everybody raised him,” Champion said. “I did not raise that boy. He was never mine. He was a people’s child. He has left an impact on all us. You were all so loved by him.”
Rev. Rob Gulledge shared stories both as a pastor and a chaperone of the Elmore County High School Maroon Machine Marching Band.
“That little kid with all that enthusiasm, I would say with that of a labrador puppy but he wasn’t that tall. Let’s just say beagle puppy,” Gulledge said. “He would greet Mrs. Gulledge anytime she substituted in any classroom, anywhere on the campus of the middle school.”
Many including Champion wore beads collected by Cameron as the band traveled to perform in Mardi Gras parades.
“It’s a silly story, but let's just think about what it shows – the insight of Gardner’s heart,” Gulledge said.
Cameron was picking up beads from everywhere. People were giving him beads.
“He kinda looked like a munchkin version of Mr. T,” Gulledge said. “The deal is he had a cervical collar made of cheap made in China mardi gras beads. He couldn’t move his neck.”
Cameron would march the 3.1 miles of the parade route.
“He was shucking and jiving, shaking his rue thing,” Gulledge said. “He was enjoying life and having a righteous good time.”
Cameron would wear the beads home. Champion would pull the beads from Cameron’s room. Now beads are on crosses on Old Salem Road in Elmore County where Cameron left this world. Beads were next to his band uniform and scout uniform at his memorial service. Gulledge wore beads. Champion and more, but it wasn’t to celebrate what some call a “fraternity party gone bad.”
“If you thought being a follower of Jesus Christ had to be boring, staunch and no fun, you didn’t know my buddy Gardner cause that boy knew how to take life by the tail,” Gardner said.
Cameron had a way of connecting with everyone. It could be Legos, dressing in heels or a dress or playing music.
“There was a child that never grew out of Gardner Cameron,” Gulledge said. “I’m not saying he was childish but rather childlike. The goofy kid I knew as band chaperone and talking, we were talking about Boy Scouts when we weren’t talking about band.”
Cameron was a Life Scout working on his Eagle project. Cameron was also leading others to church and God.
Friends will continue on — in Cameron’s memory. Peyton Jackson in pageants. Tucker Mulder will continue with the track team at Elmore County High School.
“I’m just really thankful for having him in my life,” Mulder said. “I think all of us should remember him as really uplifting and the great person he was.”
Others shared stories of Cameron sharing secrets of crushes and bringing the victim of a ‘house rolling’ to join the fun after searching for a Dr. Pepper.
Everyone knew Cameron’s love of the beverage. A few bottles can be found among the beads at the memorial on Old Salem Road.
Cameron’s mischievous ways won over hearts. There was the eight ball launched through Maroon Marching Machine band director Anthony Vittore's window. Halloween parties, root beer mistaken for beer, loops of video on a project to make it long enough, sinking a float at the lake, mud fights, attempts at spray tans and more stories of his antics were shared to the nearly 400 people gathered for Cameron’s memorial service in the Wetumpka Civic Center.
“He did nothing that wasn’t 100 percent,” Vittore said. “Look at this room. It doesn’t happen by chance. It happens by divine intervention, God putting him here for a reason.”
Vittore said the moment of Cameron’s death was marked in the sky.
“I’m at the stop sign and there is the biggest rainbow I’ve ever seen in my life right in front of me,” Vittore said. “At that time I didn’t know what it was. It had to be five minutes after it happened.”
Vittore said God has a plan for everyone at Cameron’s memorial.
“His plan was to put Gardner in your life to make you better and me better,” Vittore said. “I can’t imagine my life without him. All the silliness, everything had a purpose. I will leave today knowing that I’m living my full potential for him. I will always be a different person because he was in it.”
Champion said she has received thousands of messages acknowledging Cameron’s touch on Elmore County and beyond:
Kind. Talented. Sweetheart. He was loved by so many. Watching him grow up was a joy. Sweet child. Bright. Honored to have known him. Unforgettable personality.
I still see that little boy running barefoot at Henderson. So gracious. A Blessing. Now he is an angel. I loved him the first time I met him. He was my best friend. He was amazing. He was my role model. Gardner was not an average child. One of a kind. Unlike anyone I’ve met before.
“Everybody took Gardner in as their own,” Champion said. “He was everybody’s child, grandchild. Everybody’s best friend.”
Champion said one message especially touched her.
“Gardner was a good friend in elementary school,” Champion said the message read. “I won’t ever forget his smile and laughter, his unique weirdness that I absolutely love. He was an amazing soul that I talked to about church multiple times but I’m not religious. This situation has pulled me to believe there is a God. I believe [Cameron] is in heaven singing and watching over our communities.”
Champion said there is not enough time to share all the stories of Cameron.
“There is no way to tell it all,” Champion said. “He was bigger than life.”