A virtual teacher at Elmore County School’s Edge program has been arrested and charged with school employee distributing obscene material to a student.
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said Emmanuel Andre Wilson II, 32, of Montgomery turned himself into authorities Tuesday afternoon.
Wilson was the head basketball coach at Holtville High School and was placed on administrative leave Jan. 13 according to Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis.
“We had a report,” Dennis said. “We had a preliminary investigation and handed it off to the appropriate authorities. He was also placed on administrative leave at that time.”
Dennis said school officials follow the same procedure when administrators receive a report of allegations against school staff and employees.
“Once we hand it over, we know very little about what is going on,” Dennis said. “We cooperate with authorities if necessary.”
Franklin said investigators with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office have the alleged victim’s phone. Authorities collected Wilson’s phone as well.
“You could see a conversation between the two,” Franklin said. “Mr. Wilson is going to contend someone had the security code to his phone and he was not responsible. There is other information we can’t disclose now but I don’t think it's beneficial to Mr. Wilson.”
Wilson was released on a $6,000 bond 90 minutes after turning himself in according to the Elmore County Jail website.
Dennis said Wilson also coached other sports at Holtville schools including being the head track coach and assistant football coach.
Dennis said other staff would fill in for the duties of Wilson at Holtville while he is on administrative leave.