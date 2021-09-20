Ingram State Technical College adult education instructor Frank Clem has been named "Region 8 Teacher of the Year” by the Correctional Education Association.
Clem was one of four correctional educators recognized at the recent CEA national conference in Austin, Texas. CEA members work with
incarcerated students around the world, delivering education services designed to assist inmate students in transitioning to work and society following incarceration.
“We are incredibly proud of Mr. Clem and delighted that CEA is honoring his dedication and service to our students,” said ISTC president Annette Funderburk. The CEA network is a great resource for everyone involved in correctional education.”
Clem has nearly 30 years’ experience in correctional education, which began when he was a student enrolled at Ingram. Following his release, Clem returned to Ingram in 1995 as an instructor in the Automotive Mechanics program. He has worked as a faculty advisor and also developed and taught a series of basic study skills courses.
In 2014 Clem joined the adult education/GED prep team at Ingram. Sharon Walker, ISTC director of adult education, said Clem’s CEA recognition was well deserved.
“Frank is an excellent instructor; he motivates students, and they can tell he clearly cares about their success. This national recognition is a
tremendous honor which truly reflects Frank’s dedication to serving our unique student population.”