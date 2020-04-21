A manhunt for a suspect in Elmore County ended in an arrest 1/2 mile from the 4400 block of Georgia Road, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin.
He said police began searching for a male suspect after he and a female suspect led an Elmore County Sheriff's deputy on a car chase that ended in the suspects crashing their vehicle.
Law enforcement officers captured the female suspect, 47-year-old Jackie Hyde, at the scene of the wreck Tuesday.
Franklin said police captured 30-year-old Edward Daniel Prather on Tuesday night.
"Both are being charged with attempting to allude police officers, resisting arrest and theft of property," Frankin said. "The bond is set at $40,000 for each suspect."
The two are currently in Elmore County Jail.
Franklin said he believes the events leading up to the chase began when the suspects allegedly stole a purse and drove off in a stolen Chrysler PT Cruiser.
"They did steal a girl's purse," Franklin said. "He was trying to perform tattoo work when the purse was taken. Allegedly, the purse had $800 dollars in it. We recovered $380."
Franklin said Prather is known to law enforcement in Virginia, Tennessee and Louisiana.
"The suspects are going to be wanted for theft of this vehicle they were driving by the law out of Bristol, Tennessee."