A more than a year long investigation into downloading and disseminating images depicting child pornography resulted in the indictment and arrest of John David Norris, 65, of Millbrook.
Millbrook police chief P.K. Johnson said in February 2024 the Millbrook Police Department was notified by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about an individual allegedly downloading and disseminating images depicting child pornography. Police quickly developed a suspect and executed search warrants at two locations in Millbrook, where multiple devices were seized.
With the aid of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s computer forensics investigators found enough evidence to present the case to an Elmore County Grand Jury last week. The grand jury returned an indictment last week for four counts of dissemination or display or obscene matter against Norris.
Norris’ indictment stated dissemination of obscene matter as “any obscene matter containing a visual reproduction of a person under the age of 17 years engaged in any act of sado-masochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity or other sexual conduct.”
Norris was arrested July 23 and booked into the Elmore County Jail. He posted an $80,000 bond Thursday morning.
According to Alabama State Bar records, Norris was suspended from practicing law in Alabama for 91 days by the Supreme Court of Alabama. Norris served 45 days of the suspension with the remaining 46 days being suspended for a two-year probationary period.
The records state the reason for the suspension.
“Norris admitted he filed various documents with the Probate Court of Butler County containing erroneous information during his representation of his mother’s estate,” the record states. “Norris also prepared and filed a deed contrary to an order issued by the court.”