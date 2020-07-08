When the time came to open the Millbrook Farmers Market for the first time in May, farmers and vendors were not sure how productive this season was going to be with the growing concerns about the coronavirus. However, as the midway point of summer arrived last week, everyone involved has been pleasantly surprised by the success of the market so far.
“It’s been great,” market manager Chuck Burns said. “I don’t know if it has anything to do with the shutdown but I think the crowds have been way up. People have been cooped up and they are looking for something to get them out of the house.”
The market is held every Tuesday at the Village Green in Millbrook and will be open for another month. Even with the pandemic, Burns said the crowds have been bigger than they had been in the past and he expects them to grow the rest of the season.
The market was prepared for the large crowds as it put in some guidelines encouraged by the Alabama Farmers Market Authority at the beginning of the season. While the market typically is more condensed with tents being right next to each other, this year’s market looks a little bit different as everyone is getting the most of the extra space at the park.
“We wanted to make everyone spread out and we put up a sign for best practices with no congregating and maintaining a safe distance,” Burns said. “Farmers were encouraged to wear masks and gloves. The customers are not allowed to pick up produce and put it back down so they have to tell the farmers what they want and they will get it together.”
Despite all the extra restrictions, Burns said the response has been mostly positive.
“Everything is going really well,” Burns said. “Everybody has been real patient and waiting in line. It’s taking a little bit longer but everybody has been real glad to get out. They are just happy to be there.”
The market is averaging between nine and 10 vendors per week so far but Burns said it has had as many as 14. He said there is still enough space to stay spread out and add more but he expects the crowds to need more space than anything else.
“I don’t anticipate adding anything new now but the crowds have been growing since it started,” Burns said. “A lot of the farmers are selling out by the end of the day.”
One of the most popular tents has been Henry Tucker’s boiled peanuts. Tucker sells regular boiled peanuts, roasted peanuts and Cajun boiled peanuts. Tucker has been pleasantly surprised by his success this summer and hopes it continues over the final six weeks.
“I really didn’t know what to expect. We have never been faced with this situation before,” Tucker said. “Business has been good. This has probably been my best year and I’ve been there four or five years.”
The last market of the season is scheduled for Aug. 11.