Arrow Disposal Service will soon provide curbside garbage collection to Elmore County residents formally provided by Waste Management.
“Arrow will be taking over the collection of garbage in the unincorporated areas of Elmore County, in Wetumpka, Elmore, Eclectic and Deatsville,” Arrow said in a release. “Arrow’s service area does not include customers inside the city limits of Tallassee, Millbrook, Prattville or Coosada.”
Tallassee, Millbrook, Prattville and Coosada will remain with Waste Management.
The Elmore County Commission recently sought new bids for trash collection and Arrow was the lowest successful bidder at $23.87 per month. Extra containers are available for an additional $15 per month.
The transition is already beginning for many customers.
“If you are a current Waste Management customer receiving garbage collection in Elmore County, you do not need to enroll in service,” Arrow said. “Your service information will be automatically transferred to Arrow and a new container will be delivered to your home during the month of May.”
Arrow said if a resident is not an active Waste Management customer and would like to sign up for new service, they can call Arrow toll free at 1-866-440-3983 or visit the company’s website at www.arrowdisposal.net.
Arrow said all its customers would receive new 95-gallon containers during the month of May.
“The new containers will be blue with gray lids,” Arrow said. “Please be patient as we work to deliver all customers a new cart. If you are an active customer and have not received an
ADSI container by May 27, please contact our customer service department.”
Arrow said it will begin collecting garbage from the new blue carts on Monday, May 30.
“A decal will be placed on the lid of your cart that indicates your collection day,” Arrow said. “Arrow will run our regular scheduled routes during this week, including on Memorial Day.”
Waste Management will continue to collect garbage from old containers through Friday, May 27.
“Please leave your old cart by the road during the last week of May so that it can be removed by Waste Management,” Arrow said.
Arrow said the first bills will arrive in the mail in late May for the upcoming quarter (June, July and August).
“If you have not received an invoice by June 1, please contact customer service to ensure that we have your correct information on file,” Arrow said. “You may pay your bill by check, credit card or through Arrow’s website. The bill will contain instructions for customers who wish to pay online or establish automatic payments. No prior banking information or bank authorizations will be transferred from Waste Management to Arrow.”
Arrow’s customer service department can be contacted by calling 1-866-440-3983 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional information may be found on Arrow’s website at www.arrowdisposal.net.