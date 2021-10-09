The 2nd annual Scramble for Breast Cancer was held Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Sports Complex in Wetumpka. During this Joy to Life Foundation fundraiser participants scrambled to pick up the pink and white balls that were dropped from the Chambers County Sheriff's Department helicopter. The winning balls were stamped with a pink breast cancer ribbon. Event sponsors donated thousands in cash and prizes for the fundraiser. This event was presented by Elmore Community Hospital.
Most Popular
Articles
- Southern Twist Boutique opens on Main Street
- Photos from the Wetumpka High School Homecoming Parade
- Short-handed Wetumpka volleyball beats Stanhope in area matchup
- Wetumpka defense shines as Indians beat Chilton County
- Wetumpka junior Jaxon Shineflew commits to South Alabama baseball
- Wharf Casual Seafood opens Wednesday
- City hosting Fall Farmers Market Festival
- Area bands compete at Lake Martin Invitational
- Central of Clay County wears down Holtville
- Wetumpka football hosts Chilton County in must-win homecoming game
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Edgewood Academy Homecoming Court
- PHOTOS: Wetumpka High School Band Competes at the Lake Martin Invitational
- PHOTOS: Elmore County performs at the Lake Martin Invitational
- PHOTOS: Holtville High School band performs at the Lake Martin Invitational
- PHOTOS: Stanhope Elmore football vs Calera
- PHOTOS: Edgewood Academy vs Chambers Academy
- Photos: Edgewood Academy vs Lakeside School
- PHOTOS/ VIDEO: County Wide High School Band Exhibition
- Holtville vs. Central of Clay County football
- PHOTOS: Wetumpka hosts Chilton County for homecoming
Recent Ads
Wetumpka, AL
Right Now
69°
Clear
- Humidity: 92%
- Feels Like: 69°
- Heat Index: 69°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 69°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:45:05 AM
- Sunset: 06:19:19 PM
- Dew Point: 67°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sun and a few passing clouds. High near 85F. Winds light and variable.