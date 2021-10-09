The 2nd annual Scramble for Breast Cancer was held Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Sports Complex in Wetumpka. During this Joy to Life Foundation fundraiser participants scrambled to pick up the pink and white balls that were dropped from the Chambers County Sheriff's Department helicopter. The winning balls were stamped with a pink breast cancer ribbon. Event sponsors donated thousands in cash and prizes for the fundraiser. This event was presented by Elmore Community Hospital. 