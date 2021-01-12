Registration is now open for parents interested in registering their child for the Wetumpka Youth Baseball and Softball League.
Registration began Thursday and will continue until Feb. 7, said league commissioner Matt Fallin. The cost of registration is $110 for one child and decreases by $10 for an additional child in a family. So, the cost of the second child would be $100 and a third would be $90.
Youth ages 5 to 18 are eligible to play in the league. To register, go to Wetumpkayouthleague.com.
Parents may also sign up for free softball and baseball clinics set for the end of January.
Softball clinics will be held Jan. 23 and 30. Another one will take place Feb. 6. Baseball clinics will be held Jan. 17 and 31.
Spaces are limited for the clinics and are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.
Player evaluations will take place Feb. 13 and practice is set to begin Feb. 18. Games are set to begin on March 29.
"We've put COVID safety measures in place and we're praying that we'll get to have a full season for these kids," Fallin said.
Fallin said the league is also looking for more adults to serve as coaches. The deadline to have coaches signed up to participate is Jan. 23. A coaching clinic will take place on Jan. 24. Those interested in coaching in any capacity must participate in the coaching clinic.
"We're also in the process of gathering community sponsors," Fallin said.
The cost is $450 to sponsor a team, which is then named after the business, he said. Team jerseys are also designed in accordance with the business's colors and logo. Businesses and individuals are also asked to consider sponsoring a child whose parents cannot afford the registration fee.
Although registration takes place on the league's website, Fallin said league's Facebook page, Wetumpka Youth Baseball and Softball League, is the best means of communication. Parents can also call 334-472-4771 for more information.