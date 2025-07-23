Kevin Robbins has officially qualified to seek reelection for Wetumpka City Council, aiming to continue serving District 1, a seat he has held for 13 years.
“The people of this city have stuck with us, and because of their support, we’ve seen some incredible progress, especially over the last five years,” Robbins said in a release.
During his time on the council, Wetumpka has added over 25 restaurants, two grocery stores, a hotel and numerous civic improvements. These include a new football stadium, a new police department, a new fire station and significant updates to the city’s sports complex.
“I’m very proud of how Wetumpka has come alive over these 13 years,” Robbins said. “It’s transformed into a place people from all over the world want to visit.”
Robbins will face two political newcomers in the upcoming election and is one of three current council members with challengers on the ballot.
“One of the best things about this current council is that egos have left the room,” Robbins said. “You have six people who simply want to do good things for this city, without self-promotion. It’s all about making Wetumpka the best it can be. If the people of this city put this council back together for another four years, I believe we will continue to accomplish amazing things.”
The municipal elections are scheduled for Aug. 26.