Elmore County resident and current District 31 state representative Troy Stubbs officially announced July 8 his campaign for re-election to the Alabama House of Representatives.
According to a release from the Stubbs’ campaign, he is called a steadfast conservative voice in Montgomery and a proud advocate for the values of District 31 that covers most of Elmore County.
Stubbs, a Republican, was elected in 2022 on a platform of preserving conservative principles and promoting government that works for the people of Elmore County. According to the release, since taking office, Stubbs has proven himself a tireless champion for capitalism, the Second Amendment and local control of education — priorities that resonate deeply with the people of District 31.
“It has been the honor of my life to represent the hardworking families of District 31 in the Alabama Legislature,” Stubbs said. “Now more than ever, we need leaders who will defend our conservative values while also making sure that government delivers the practical, efficient services that our businesses and communities expect.”
As a small business advocate and lifelong conservative, Stubbs has consistently voted to cut red tape, reduce waste and focus on quality-of-life issues for the citizens of Elmore County.
“I believe in the promise of Alabama — a state where faith, family and freedom come first,” Stubbs said. “With your support, I will keep fighting every day to make our communities stronger and our government more accountable.”
Stubbs currently serves on the House of Representatives’ Commerce & Small Business Committee, Ways & Means Education Committee and County and Municipal Government Committee.
Stubbs was born in Charleston, South Carolina. The son of a college football coach, Stubbs met his wife Jenny, an eighth-generation resident of the Elmore County community, while earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Alabama. He also holds a master’s degree from the University of Louisville in sports administration, along with a master’s degree in secondary mathematics from Alabama State University.
Residents of Wetumpka, the couple has been married 25 years. Stubbs is employed as a financial advisor at First Community Bank of Central Alabama. They have four children: Isaac, Elsa, Lucas and Bennett.
The Stubbs are active members of their community. He has volunteered as a coach of numerous youth sports teams including YMCA basketball, Dixie Youth baseball and AYSO soccer. In addition to volunteer coaching, Stubbs has organized charitable efforts to support the Elmore County HIPPY program, Camp Hope and the Elmore County Food Pantry. He also serves on the Institutional Advisory Board of J.F. Ingram State Technical College, while previously serving on the board of directors for the Alabama County Commission Association, Main Street Wetumpka, Mid-South RC&D Council, and Wetumpka YMCA.
Before election to the Alabama House of Representatives, Stubbs served six years as Chairman of the Elmore County Commission.