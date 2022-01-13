In an announcement to parents and staff Thursday, Elmore County Public Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis stated Holtville High, Stanhope Elmore and Elmore County High School would be going virtual starting tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 14.
The cause for the temporary move to virtual learning is staffing shortages caused by absences due to COVID-19 infection or exposure.
"Holtville High, Stanhope Elmore and Elmore County High Schools will move to a virtual format tomorrow due to the number of faculty and staff absences," said Dennis in the announcement. "Also, bus routes will be delayed due to a shortage of drivers and substitute drivers."
Dennis said the situation will be reevaluated after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, Jan. 17.
"We will evaluate the situation and make notification to parents and students on Monday if we are unable to return to school on Tuesday following the MLK Holiday," said Dennis.
Dennis stated the situation "may continue during the duration of the COVID spike in positive cases currently being experienced."
So far, other schools in the district will be operating business as usual.
School districts in neighboring counties have also announced temporary moves to virtual formats. Tallapoosa County Schools announced Tuesday it would being going virtual until Tuesday, Jan. 18. Nearby schools in Tallassee also announced Thursday they will be going virtual after Friday, but aim to return to in-person instruction Thursday, Jan. 20.