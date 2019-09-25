Titus will be the epicenter for area bluegrass music fans to listen to some great tunes performed by three well-known bands from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the 19th Annual Titus Bluegrass Festival at the Titus Community Center.
The annual event brings in more than 1,000 people and is held on the last Saturday in September.
Saturday’s bands include Stanley & Company, Allen Tolbert & Friends, and Shannon Slaughter and County Clare.
“These are all well-established bands that have been around for years,” festival organizer Phillip Kelly said. “They are the best at what they do and each band will play two sets each.”
Stanley & Company, from Adgar, is a six-piece bluegrass band specializing in bluegrass gospel. It has been around for more than 20 years.
Stanley Humphryes plays guitar and does most of the lead singing. His daughter Rebecca plays fiddle. Other band members include Derek Murdock, Mike Bullard, Ken Bearden and Gary Jones.
With decades of professional experience, Allen Tolbert is a highly acclaimed musician. He’s opened for names like Allison Krause, The Tony Rice Unit, Osborne Brothers and many more. He also teaches mandolin and guitar lessons. A group of young music students will join him on the stage at this year’s festival and perform as Allen Tolbert & Friends.
Shannon Slaughter and County Clare is a bluegrass and acoustic country music band that features the award-winning songwriting talents of Slaughter as well as a cadre of outstanding musicians and singers.
Formed in 2010 by Shannon and his wife Heather, the band has toured all over America. Its sound is rooted in bluegrass and traditional acoustic country music. Slaughter has numerous songs on the music charts and three songs to the number one spot.
“If country, bluegrass, gospel or just down home picking is your thing then Titus Bluegrass Festival is the place to be,” Kelly said.
In addition to the music, Woodcraft Cafe will offer a menu of food items exclusive for this festival. Concessions, local arts and crafts vendors will be on hand for the family-friendly event.
Bring a lawn chair and a friend and check out the 19th annual Bluegrass Festival. The event is located at 5859 Titus Rd. For more information, visit the Titus Community Center Facebook page or call Kelly at 334-349-0001.