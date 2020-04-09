Elmore County-based charity organization 1:1 Foundation along with the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) announced volunteers are needed to distribute food to Elmore County Schools students through the school system's child nutrition program.
Volunteers are needed on Mondays to pass out food for the week and Tuesdays to fill bags with food for pick up the following Monday.
Redland Elementary and Wetumpka Middle schools need 10 volunteers at each site and Eclectic Middle and Holtville High schools need 12 volunteers at each site.
Shifts are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 11 a.m., 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
The deadline to sign up for each week is noon Saturday.
Potential volunteers may email Donna Poeppelmeier at certdonnajpop@gmail.com. Each volunteer is asked to include his or her full name and the location and time he or she is available to assist.
Volunteers must provide photo identification for a background check when reporting to the schools.
The school system and CERT team have safety precautions in place. Volunteers are required to have their temperatures taken upon arrival, wash and sanitize hands, wear gloves and practice social distancing.