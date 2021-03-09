The city of Wetumpka and the Wetumpka Police Department are joining forces to celebrate Arbor Day with a tree planting event and residents are invited to attend.
A tree planting is set to take place at the police department Thursday at 2 p.m. in honor of former Police Chief Danny Billingsley who died in May 2018 after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Billingsley, who was 68 at the time of his death, served just less than four years as Wetumpka’s police chief. He was survived by a wife and two children.
Billingsley came to Wetumpka after an 11-year stint with the attorney general’s office that followed his retirement from the Montgomery Police Department as a captain. His career in law enforcement spanned at total of about 45 years.