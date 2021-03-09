0529 Arbor Day 2.jpg

Last year's tree planting was done in memory of Priscella Garnett who worked at Elmore Community Hospital for years and gave back to the community in a number of ways. This year, late police chief Danny Bilingsley will be honored. File

The city of Wetumpka and the Wetumpka Police Department are joining forces to celebrate Arbor Day with a tree planting event and residents are invited to attend.

A tree planting is set to take place at the police department Thursday at 2 p.m. in honor of former Police Chief Danny Billingsley who died in May 2018 after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Billingsley, who was 68 at the time of his death, served just less than four years as Wetumpka’s police chief. He was survived by a wife and two children.

Billingsley came to Wetumpka after an 11-year stint with the attorney general’s office that followed his retirement from the Montgomery Police Department as a captain. His career in law enforcement spanned at total of about 45 years.