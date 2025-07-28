Predicting severe weather at the Wetumpka Sports Complex will soon be easier.
The Wetumpka City Council approved at its Monday meeting the purchase of three Perry Weather Alert Systems with hardware, software, installation for a cost of $11,200 and an annual cost of $10,000. Their main purpose is to serve as a lightning detector.
“This will help keep children safe at the sports complex,” Wetumpka councilmember Joe Brown said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council approved resurfacing streets in west Wetumpka under the 2026 Rebuild Alabama Transportation Plan. Portions of Austin Street, North Pine Street, North Shelby Street, Marshall Street and West Tuskenna Street will be repaved under the plan.
In the last five years the city has been able to resurface approximately 12 miles of city streets thanks to Rebuild Alabama funding.
Public Works director Chappell Brown said streets that connect to state highways are considered connector streets and are paved with ALDOT funds and criteria.
In other business the Wetumpka City Council:
• Approved minutes of the July 7 meeting.
• Approved purchasing a watering cart to aid in watering planters in downtown and in Gold Star Park.
• Approved the reroofing of the concession stand at Hohenberg Field.
• Approved the purchase and installation of new gutters at the old fire station on West Coosa Street.
• Approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Breakfast and Taco El Boss at 7945 U.S. Highway 231.
• Approved a resolution allowing the Wetumpka Water and Sewer Board to apply for a community development block grant for sanitary sewer improvements.
• Reappointed Robert Hankins to the board of directors of the Wetumpka Water and Sewer Board.
• Gave permission to Harper & Co. to host a book fair with a coffee truck and live acoustic music at the Farmers Market on Sept. 20.
• Gave permission to River Region Mountain Bike Alliance to host the Coosa River Challenge XXIII at Gold Star Park on Oct. 4.
• Gave permission to Main Street Wetumpka to host Oktoberfest Sept. 26-27.
The next meeting of the Wetumpka City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 4.