The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating a forged prescription and hopes the public can identify the suspect.
Wetumpka police investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a forged prescription. The offense occurred, Friday, August 26, 2022, at a local pharmacy in Wetumpka, Alabama.
“Investigators say the suspect entered the business at this location and produced a forged prescription to the staff of the pharmacy,” the Wetumpka Police Department said in a release. “The suspect left the business in an unknown direction of travel.”
There is no other information available currently.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the Wetumpka Police Department at 334-567-5321 or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. A tip may lead to a cash reward.