Almost everyone has seen the geese, chickens and owls at Gold Star Park. But what about the Tulatoma snail or an alligator?
If not, they are all on the stage at the Wetumpka Depot in a children’s production — “Tula Tales” written by Jean Webb of the Depot Encore Players. The group had been tossing around an idea about a children’s production about the endangered snail in the Coosa River, just a couple hundred yards from the theater’s stage.
“I couldn't get my brain wrapped around the story or what I wanted the story to be about, other than the snail,” Webb said. “Then I had my first grandchild in December and a friend of mine said, ‘You should write Liam a book.’”
The idea struck a cord with Webb and she wrote Liam into a book who escorts Tula the snail to the Wetumpka Public Library. They are seeking information about the snail and its status on the extinct or endangered list. Along the way they encounter geese, vultures, the rooster librarian and Webb as an alligator.
The play tells the history and status of the Tulatoma snail and gives lessons about biology, ecosystems and environments.
Encore player Judy Savage takes to the stage as Quill the Owl. The production helped her learn more about what is in her backyard.
“I didn't really know a lot,” Savage said. “It really helped me learn more about it and why it’s protected.”
The production brings 9 year old Henry Johnston to the stage for the first time. His parents are very familiar with the Wetumpka Depot and have been in several productions. Tula Tales has allowed him to learn about the snail and theater.
“I know that they're now threatened,” Henry said. “They are not quite as endangered as they were before, but they still need help.”
Henry’s debut performance has him wanting to play other roles on the stage in the future. Seasoned actors have noticed his presence.
“I would not have thought that this young man was on the stage for the first time,” Savage said. “I just love watching kids blossom on the stage, and then watch the magic they can pull out.”
Information about the Tulatoma snail is important and so is getting children interested in acting. But Webb wanted to convey an even more important message in “Tula Tales” and to her grandson Liam with a theme she tries to convey in all of her writing.
“Mine is pretty much love and acceptance,” Webb said. “Just love everybody and be kind, and don't take people at face value. We are all like onions and we have layers. Everybody has a story and everybody's carrying pain. I just hope we can help one another and get along.”
“Tula Tales” comes to the stage for the public, especially children, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the Wetumpka Depot.