A Wetumpka woman was killed in a boating accident around midnight Saturday morning on the Alabama River near Wetumpka, according to a release from Capt. Gary Buchanan.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol Troopers continue to investigate the fatal boat crash.
Krista Danielle Elliott, 32, of Wetumpka, was killed when the boat she was a passenger in struck a tree overhanging the river. Elliot was the only passenger in the boat along with the operator.
The operator was uninjured.
No further information is available at this time.