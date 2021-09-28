Wharf Casual Seafood opens on Wednesday, Sept. 29, on U.S. 231 in Wetumpka.
Wharf Casual Seafood offers a variety of seafood baskets and platters, salads, burgers and tacos. Business hours are from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant is also hiring.
It was announced in April 1 that the seafood restaurant would open in Wetumpka the former Shoney's building.
Wharf owners, Noah Griggs and Stephen Duggar, purchased the Shoney's property. The business owners renovated the interior of the facility with kitchen area being completely redone.
The Wetumpka location is the chain's eighth restaurant, with existing locations in Montgomery and Dothan, as well as Valdosta, Georgia and Marianna and Tallahassee, Florida. Griggs and Duggar are also the owners of 1220 Cafe in Tallassee.
The Wharf worked hand-in-hand with Mayor Jerry Willis and the Wetumpka City Council for the past two years to bring the restaurant to the city.
Griggs, a Tallassee native, said in April that he was excited to locate in Wetumpka.
"It's a great community and I just want to say 'thank you' to the mayor and the City Council,” he said. “We've been well-received and we look forward to doing a great job here in this community."
Griggs said the relationships he's formed are among the reasons he and Duggar decided to locate in Wetumpka.
"It's about the community relationships and that's what we're all about," Griggs said. "The mayor, I've known him forever, he's from Tallassee. I've lived in six states, so when I think about home, I draw a big circle. Tallassee, Wetumpka and the surrounding area is home to us. We also look at the growth, we look at the opportunities, and we're going to do fantastic here. We can see it."