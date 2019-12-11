Wetumpka Chamber of Commerce director Shellie Whitfield had no idea how many people would attend the first Dickens Christmas event held this past weekend in downtown Wetumpka.
Whitfield had her answer within a few short hours Friday night.
“We have no idea how many people who came through the chamber of commerce (Friday) night, but we ran out of cookies and had to go get more,” she said. “At the Christmas tree lighting we had over 500 people attend.”
Attendees had the chance to get a photo with Father Christmas, view a live nativity scene, take a horse and buggy ride, watch authentic goods like candles and quilts be made by hand, watch snow fall in the downtown alley and interact with characters dressed like Ebenezer Scrooge and Victorian-era firefighters.
“It was a collaborative project between the chamber of commerce, the City of Wetumpka and Main Street (Wetumpka),” Whitfield said. “There is no way that we could have done an event this big and this successful without everyone working together. This has been just beyond belief the number of people who came down and participated.”
She said the entire town was transformed into a magical Christmas experience and it was a total win for a first-year event.