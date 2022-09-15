Elmore County Commissioner Bart Mercer has been selected to serve as a member of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama’s (ACCA) 2022-2023 Board of Directors. Mercer was elected to the position at the ACCA 94th Annual Convention held in August.
The ACCA is the statewide association representing Alabama’s 67 county governments. The Association’s Board of Directors is composed of three executive officers, the ACCA’s past presidents still serving in county government and a representative from each of the Association’s 12 established districts. The newly elected Board of Directors will govern the Association’s direction for the next year.
“County governments are often restricted in what they can do because county governments are a creation of the state,” said Sonny Brasfield, ACCA Executive Director. “That means it’s critically important for counties to have a strong working relationship with members of the Alabama Legislature. Serving on this board is a tremendous responsibility within the ACCA, and Commissioner Mercer has proven himself to be more than aptly prepared for the task.”
Mercer will be representing ACCA’s District 9, which consists of Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.
The Association of County Commissions of Alabama is a statewide organization speaking for all 67 counties with ONE voice. It promotes improved county government services in Alabama, offers educational programs for county officials and their staff members, administers insurance programs for county governments and employees, offers legal advice, and represents the interests of county government before state and federal organizations and agencies.