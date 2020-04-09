Golfers playing at Emerald Mountain Golf Club and residents of the 800-plus homes in the area now have a nearby place to enjoy a hot meal.
Top of the Hill Grill, which has been closed for some time, is located in Emerald Mountain's club house and reopened at 1 p.m. Thursday.
With Gov. Kay Ivey's statewide stay-at-home order in place, residents are stuck in their homes for the most part and restaurant options are limited in the Emerald Mountain area.
Emerald Mountain representative Brian Tuck said it was an easy decision to reopen the restaurant.
"This restaurant has been up here for a long time and it has been closed for about the past year," Tuck said. "Residents are used to it being here; more golfers are coming in right now. It's a great addition to our business and we want to facilitate golfers and the community."
The restaurant is currently open from 1 to 9 p.m. seven days a week but Tuck said business hours may be adjusted in the future.
In addition to the new restaurant, Emerald Mountain is hosting food trucks to set up in the business' parking lot every Tuesday.
"The trucks have been coming up here because there are no other options for the homeowners," he said. "My idea was to facilitate them here and set up in our parking lot and let them keep providing food until this pandemic is over."
Tuck said times have not been confirmed with food truck owners, but he expects the food trucks will be open from approximately 5 to 8 p.m.
"The time will be up to each food truck owner," he said. "I still need to confirm those details."
For the latest information, visit the business' Facebook page.