Ashton Taylor from Boy Scout Troop 50 in Wetumpka built three American flag retirement boxes as part of his Eagle Scout project.
"I've been working on my Eagle Scout project for the past year," Taylor said. "I purchased and established these Eagle Scout boxes for flag donations for U.S. flags that are worn, torn, and in need of disposal. The City of Wetumpka puts on a disposal event for these flags, where they properly burn them."
Wetumpka native Bo Pittman is currently painting the flag retirement boxes.
"I am so thankful for Mr. Bo Pittman because, without his help, this would not have been done. He's done a really good job," Taylor said.
Taylor presented the flag retirement boxes on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11 during the Veteran's Day program at the VFW in Wetumpka.
"I am so thankful for the VFW allowing me to put in these flag disposal boxes because in a building like this, I know that the symbolism of the flag will stand true and it will be appreciated. That warms my heart," Taylor said.
The boxes will be located at the Wetumpka Chamber of Commerce, located at 116 E Bridge St., Wetumpka City Hall, located at 212 S Main St., and the VFW Post 4572, located at 100 Otter Track Rd.