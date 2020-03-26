Retired former Coosada police chief Leon Smith Sr. died Monday.
Smith Sr., 58, died of natural causes at a local hospital, according to his son Leon Smith Jr., who is current Coosada police chief.
His private service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church in Millbrook, Smith Jr. said.
The funeral service will be closed to the public due to the state's restrictions on gatherings of crowds concerning the coronavirus. Smith Jr. said a memorial service will be held at a later date.
"I just want to thank everyone for their calls and prayers," Smith Jr. said. "It hurts. I know he is going to be missed. The memorial service will be open to everyone who wants to attend."
Smith Sr. was the first black police chief in Elmore County.
He held the police chief post in Coosada for 21 years and worked in law enforcement for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife, Zelma Tayor Smith; son, Smith Jr.; daughters, Quandra Locklyn; Demetrice Byrd; Carmen Smith; mother, Lucille Smith Watkins; and other relatives including brothers, sisters, 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.