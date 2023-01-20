A day of fun for the girls will fill the streets of downtown Wetumpka next month.
Main Street Wetumpka’s Galentines returns Feb. 4 for its second year.
“It is the ultimate girls’ day,” Main Street Wetumpka director Haley Greene said. “It encourages moms, daughters, friends and groups of people to spend the day in downtown Wetumpka. It is a day of fun and shopping.”
The idea is a spin on Valentines Day but it also meant to help support small businesses.
“January and February, after the holidays is the toughest time of the year for small businesses,” Greene said. “The purpose of the event is to encourage people to get out and come downtown. We are encouraging people to spend the day downtown, eat at the restaurants, shop small, eat local.”
Greene said the downtown Wetumpka businesses are doing their part to attract the ladies.
“The merchants will be offering deals and discounts,” Greene said. “They will still have some winter items and will also have spring items. The businesses will be decorating their windows for ‘Galentines’ making for photo opportunities.”
Greene said there will be live music and more.
“We will have some vendors set up in the Alleyway,” Greene said. “There will be food trucks in addition to the shops around downtown.”