An altercation at the 76 gas station in Wallsboro community in Wetumpka ended with a man sustaining a gunshot wound to the head, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office received a call for service at the 76 gas station located at 10860 U.S. 231. According to Franklin, preliminary investigations suggest that a man exiting the gas station got into an argument with another person who was walking up to the entrance of the building.
Franklin said the patron who was exiting the building got on the phone and called some family members who then drove to the gas station. Upon showing up, a man identified as Renaldo Turner, reportedly exited from the backseat of the vehicle and opened fire with a small caliber gun.
The man who was shot in the head has been identified as 21-year-old Ja'Darious Turner, the nephew of Renaldo Turner. Franklin said the 21-year-old was life flighted to Baptist South in Montgomery in very serious condition.
Renaldo Turner has been arrested and is in custody at the Elmore County Jail on first-degree assault charges. If the 21-year-old dies, Franklin said Renaldo Turner's charges will be upgraded to murder.
Franklin said investigators are still learning more about all of the people involved in the incident.
"This investigation is in the infantile stages of development," Franklin said. "We are still in the very early stages of trying to put all of the pieces together."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.