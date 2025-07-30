A bridge is being built between two school buildings in Wetumpka. One is the current Wetumpka High School and the other is the former Wetumpka High School.
While the old high school is used by a variety of Elmore County Schools departments, the STEM program is taking over the old ag shop to finally give Dr. Virginia Vilardi a permanent lab for electronics, robots, battery powered race cars and more.
“This is so wonderful,” Vilardi said. “Our kids won’t have to waste so much time pulling everything out and putting it back in closets and sheds. Our GreenPower kids can work their cars in this space and then roll them out the door and across the street to a parking lot to test them.”
Previously the cars had to be wheeled nearly a quarter of a mile from the back of the school to the bus parking lot on the opposite side of campus to a temporary track. The space also means VEX Robotics and BEST Robotics have space to leave robots under construction out.
“We have designed the space to accommodate multiple tables for the students with power and their own storage areas,” Vilardi said. “It will allow them to spend more time working on their robots.”
More time working on the cars and robots will make an already great STEM program under Vilardi even better. After winter and spring competitions, the Wetumpka High School
GreenPower racing team was fourth in the nation. The BEST Robotics team was first in Alabama and second in the Southeast.
Last week Vilardi was joined by family and students to paint the shop area of the ag building at the old Wetumpka High School. Elmore County Schools had already installed power to allow the space to function better with battery chargers and tools used to work on the robots.
It is all to get the space ready for the upcoming school year. While it is in Wetumpka, and Vilardi will maintain a classroom and some teaching responsibilities at Wetumpka High School, the new space means the programs will be available to other county schools’ students.
“I’m moving slowly from the high school to be underneath The Edge umbrella,” Vilardi said. “It's all part of the new AP, IB and STEM Academy they're trying to kick off.”
In previous discussions, Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis, told the Elmore County Board of Education he wanted to turn parts of the old Wetumpka High School into a center to offer more AP classes and create an International Baccalaureate program available to all Elmore County students.
“It would work similar to the tech center,” Dennis said. “We already have most of the transportation component and would work with scheduling similar to the tech center as well. It is something we will work on over the next couple of years. It will benefit more students across the county by allowing AP and IB classes we can’t offer at their home campus.”