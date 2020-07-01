Dr. Rocky Lyons had to hold back tears of joy Friday.
Surrounded by his family and business partner Dr. Spencer Coleman, Lyons was emotional as he addressed a large crowd of medical professionals, local officials and stakeholders who were on hand to witness the ribbon cutting ceremony and official grand opening of One Oak Medical facility.
“This is something that really means a lot to me,” Lyons said. “It started four to five years ago and did not pick up much momentum.”
Lyons said said once Coleman came on board as his partner in the project, they started to see it quickly take shape.
“This building did not start off being 35,000 square feet,” Lyons said. “It did not start off having full-time cardiology with Montgomery Cardiovascular Associates or full-time ortho with Alabama Orthopaedic Specialists. It started off with a small family practice with people coming in one day a week.”
Lyons said every specialist he and Coleman met with said yes to having a presence at the medical facility which is a joint venture between Lyons, Coleman and Ivy Creek Healthcare.
The three-story structure includes Lyons’ and Coleman’s family practice offices and a long list of specialty care including general and vascular surgery consultation; dermatology; neurology; ENT; GI; urology; endocrinology; rheumatology; physical therapy and a drive-thru pharmacy.
“This brings us into modern healthcare in Wetumpka,” Coleman said. “The county and city has grown tremendously, but the medical infrastructure has not kept up with that growth. This is going to provide our residents with access to healthcare they would not have otherwise.”
Lyons said the $8.7 million project is expected to provide around 70 jobs and result in a $10 million economic impact.
“So far, we are at 66 jobs created,” he said.
Elmore County Commission chairman Troy Stubbs said he favors grassroots economic development.
“These are individuals (owners and employees of the facility) who live here and work here,” Stubbs said. “Their children go to school here. Their staffs work here. That’s the type of economic development is the type that sustains and sticks with us a long time. We can go around the world and recruit large companies from other countries. They do not always stick around.”
Gov. Kay Ivey awarded a $150,000 Community Development Block Grant in June 2019. The funding was used by Elmore County for drainage improvements and to supply water and sewer services to the medical center. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs issued the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Gov. Ivey knows how important it is for Alabamians to have access to medical services outside major cities,” ADECA director Kenneth Boswell said in a release when the grant was awarded.
Ivy Creek CEO Mike Bruce said he expects this is just the start of new growth for medical care in the area.
“This is a pillar for us to build on,” he said. “We picked the best and brightest from the tri-county area to work here.”
Lyons echoed Bruce’s sentiments.
“It brings the cream of the crop specialty-wise here to the region,” Lyons said.
He said a big benefit is patients having easier access to more medical services.
“You’re not having to go to Montgomery to see (specialists),” Lyons said. “The access is here now. Having these services here means you’re going to have a lot better patient care.”
One Oak Medical center is located at 277 Huntress St. in Wetumpka next to Lowe’s Home Improvement and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
The facility can be reached by calling 334-567-3309.