An Elmore County Drug Task Force operation in Deatsville netted six arrests and drug seizures.
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said the task force executed a search warrant on Foxwood Road on Wednesday.
“We had a detail that got some attention because we arrested six in the house,” Franklin said.
Suspects were not the only things found in the home.
“Agents seized approximately 75 pieces of narcotic equipment commonly used in the distribution and consumption of illegal narcotics,” Franklin said. “Agents also recovered crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, illegally possessed prescription drugs and various controlled substances in the form of pharmaceutical narcotics.”
• George Jason Fray, 53, of Deatsville, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia
Fray has previous drug-related convictions including a 2004 guilty plea to unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to five years in prison that was suspended for court referral. His probation was revoked in 2005 and 2009. In 2016 Fray entered a guilty plea to unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 90 months with 23 months to serve. His probation was revoked in 2018. He also has a 1990 conviction for possession of marijuana.
• Charles Allen Frazier, 58, of Prattville, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
In 2011 and 2009, Frazier entered guilty pleas to possession of marijuana.
• Edward Donald Fulmer, 48, of Prattville, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
In 2012 Fulmer entered a guilty plea to unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance and was sentenced to a 60 month split sentence serving nine months in prison.
• John Michael Kelley, 64, of Deatsville, was arrested on charges of two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kelley was out of jail awaiting trial on bond for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Tania Rogers, 47, of Prattville, was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• John William Taylor, 40, of Wetumpka, was arrested on charges of illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs, obstructing governmental operations and failure to appear in court on unrelated drug charges.
In 2017 Taylor entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 60 months in prison but the prison term was suspended. Taylor’s probation was revoked in 2018.
Franklin said multiple other arrests are expected to be made as a result of the search warrant.