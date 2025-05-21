After months in the making, the artificial turf at Boyd-Chapman Field has finally seen some activity.
The Holtville High School Class of 2025 graduates walked the field Thursday night as part of the 100th class to receive diplomas from the school.
But the history of Holtville is more than just a century in the making as Holtville schools date back almost two centuries — always within a half mile of the current school that opened in 1928.
Class of 2025 president and salutatorian Victoria Bullock noted being the 100th graduating class from Holtville and the first on the new field isn’t just a milestone.
“We are a part of a legacy,” Bullock said. “More importantly, we are also shaping its future. It all is a reminder that we are a part of something bigger than ourselves. We've inherited the spirit of generations who came before us, those who built this school lived through wars, social change, economic hardship and progress.”
The last several classes have numbered nearly 150. And although this year’s class was a little more than 100, school officials expect future graduating classes to be 150 or more.
Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
All graduates are recorded in a handwritten ledger. The book was closed following graduation and a new ledger will start with the Class of 2026.
Bullock said the Class of 2025 shouldn’t let its size diminish what it has accomplished and will in the future as graduates move forward into life in the military, college or the workforce. They will always be a part of the school and the community that surrounds it.
“We are connected to something meaningful, something lasting,” Bullock said. “We get the utmost privilege to carry the legacy forward.”
Bullock noted life will not always go as planned.
“There'll be twists, turns and surprises,” Bullock said. “I know we're ready because we've learned not just facts and formulas, but how to be human, how to lead, how to listen and how to rise.”