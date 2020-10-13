The city of Wetumpka will operate on a budget of $12.7 million during the 2020-2021 fiscal year, according the budget that was passed by the Wetumpka City Council in late September.
The city’s financial director Julie Creel said the city expects to bring in $14.2 million in revenues and have a surplus of $1.4 million.
With the addition of ALDI, which opens on Oct. 15, and then Jack’s later on in the year, Creel said tax revenues should increase by $250,000 to $300,000.
The budget also includes the funds for the construction of a Miracle Field and a splash pad. Creel said the Miracle Field and splash pad will be funded from the budget surplus and with a bond that was issued to the city last year.
Ron Dickerson with Wetumpka Parks and Recreation said the Miracle Field and splash pad projects have yet to be discussed in depth. The city’s focus right now is completing the Wetumpka Sports Complex.
“We won’t start those projects until the sports complex is finished,” Dickerson said.
But Dickerson did say that the Miracle Field and the splash pad would likely be located at the old baseball complex near the Elmore County Technical Center. He said the city’s long-term goal is to turn the old complex into a community park that might also include a dog park.
Miracle Fields are designed specifically for individuals with special needs. It is a custom-designed field with a cushioned, rubberized turf to help prevent injuries. Wheelchair-accessible dugouts and a completely flat, barrier-free surface to provide accessibility for visually impaired players or players in wheelchairs.
“There are a lot of requests for a splash pad and even more so for the Miracle Field, which is something for the entire county, not just Wetumpka itself. That’s one big reason why we wanted to start with the Miracle Field and gradually increase operations over there.”
To view the budget or to learn more about the city’s finances, go to Cityofwetumpka.com. Click on the Departments link at the top of the page and then select City Clerk/Finance.