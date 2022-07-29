Today

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High near 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.