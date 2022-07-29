Wetumpka High School graduate Cameron Little, a member of Boy Scout Troop 13 chartered by First Presbyterian Church of Wetumpka, recently achieved Eagle rank.
For his Eagle Scout project, Little built a blessing box for Jubilee Christian Fellowship Church in Wetumpka. This blessing box allows any member of the community to leave a “blessing,” or canned food item, for someone who may be less fortunate.
Little is 18 years old and got his start in scouting as a founding member of Cub Scout Pack 429 in 2010, chartered at that time by Mulder Church in Wetumpka. While at Pack 429, he earned the God and Me and God and Family religious awards, as well as the Arrow of Light, the highest level of achievement in Cub Scouts.
In 2015, Little joined Troop 13, where he held a variety of leadership positions through the years, including senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, scribe and troop guide. He also served as a den chief for Cub Scout Pack 429. In 2017, Little completed his Order of the Arrow (National Scouting Honor Society) Ordeal with Alibamu Lodge 179 and became a Brotherhood member in 2018. At the end of 2018, Little received the prestigious Bryan Valliere Scout of the Year award from Troop 13.
One of Little’s favorite scouting experiences was attending the 2017 National Jamboree held in Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia. Other special memories include Racoon Mountain in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which was his first trip as a Boy Scout and Brinton Environmental Center (Sea Base) in the Florida Keys. Little joined Sea Base crews twice and he said he really enjoyed the opportunity to go deep-sea fishing all day.
Little was a member of the Wetumpka High School (WHS) soccer team and the WHS Pride of the Tribe marching band during his first two years of high school. After that, he spent afternoons as a student worker at Little Lambs and Ivy Preschool, as well as Walmart. This fall he is starting school at Southern Union Community College where he plans to major in business in hope of becoming a sports agent one day.